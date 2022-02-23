NC State hosts Boston College with a chance to move up in ACC standings

RALEIGH, NC - FEBRUARY 09: North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) celebrates a three-pointer during the college basketball game between NC State and Wake Forest on February 9, 2022, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NC State comes in 11-16 overall, and 4-12 in the conference. The Wolfpack are sitting at the bottom of the ACC but move up to 12th place in the conference with a win. NC State still has a chance at a Top 10 seed in the ACC tournament, and it has to start with beating Boston College. The Wolfpack have not won back to back ACC games since closing out the regular season last year with five straight wins. In their recent road victory at Georgia Tech, they had full control. Georgia Tech never had the lead and NC State was winning 51-26 at halftime and closed the game with a 76-61 win. Terquavion Smith was struggling in the last two games, putting up 14 points on 5 for 28 (17.8%) shooting. In just 24 minutes against Georgia Tech, Smith had 26 points and eight rebounds on 9/13 shooting from the floor and 8/6 shooting from 3pt range.

Boston College comes in 10-16 overall, and 5-11 in the conference. The Eagles are coming off of one of their biggest wins of the season, beating Florida State for the first time since January 2019. Like NC State, Boston College has not won back to back ACC games this season. This year has been a struggle for Boston College, winning only four of their last 17 games. After starting the season 6-3, everything went downhill after losses to Saint Louis and a now 12-15 Albany team. The Eagles are looking to finish the season on a good note to gain momentum going into the ACC tournament.

NC State vs Boston College Statistical Overview

Pace: Boston College is one of the slower teams in the country. They average 67.5 possessions per game which ranks 312th nationally. (NC State plays 71.1 possessions per game and is ranked 137th nationally)

Points Per Game: Boston College averages 66 points per game, ranking 299th nationally. (NC State averages 73.5 points per game, ranking 121st)

3pt Percentage: Boston College averages 30.2% from 3pt range, ranking 328th nationally. (NC State allows teams to shoot 36.8% from long range, ranking 320th nationally)

Team Offensive Efficiency: Boston College scores on 0.978 points per possession (PPP), ranking 219th nationally. (NC State allows 1.045 PPP, ranking 283rd nationally)

Team Defensive Efficiency: Boston College allows 1.009 PPP, ranking 209th nationally. (NC State ranks 96th nationally, scoring 1.034 PPP)

Boston College Main Personnel

#11 Makai Ashton-Langford: Makai is a 6’3″ 185 pound guard out of Massachusetts. He leads the team in scoring, averaging 12 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 39.4% shooting from the floor and 30.3% from 3pt range. Makai shoots around ten times per game but has struggled in his last two outings. He has scored ten points in 19 shots in his last 71 minutes played.

#5 DeMarr Langford Jr.: DeMarr is a 6’5″ 195 pound guard out of Massachusetts. He leads the team in minutes, playing 34.4 minutes per game and 2nd in scoring with 11.3 points per game. Langford is shooting 46.1% from the field and 31.6% from the 3pt line. In the last six games he has been great on the offensive end, averaging 15.2 points on 57.8% shooting. His aggressiveness has been rewarded with more trips to the FT line, putting more pressure on opposing defenses.

Supporting Personnel

#3 Jaeden Zackery: Zackery is a 6’2″ 200 pound guard out of Wisconsin. He is averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 44.7% from the floor and 45.7% from the 3pt line. Zackery’s 3pt% ranks 54th in the country. In his last three games, he has been better than normal by averaging 14.7 points on 53.3% from the field and 64.3% from the 3pt line.

#33 James Karnik: Karnik is a 6’9″ 230 pound forward out of Canada. He is averaging nine points and 5.4 rebounds on 53.6% shooting from the floor. He has been good in the last four games, averaging 14.8 points and shooting 61% from the floor on high volume. Karnik has been rebounding a lot more too, pulling down 8.8 rebounds in his last four games.

#12 Quinten Post: Post is a 7’0″ 240 pound forward from the Netherlands. He is averaging 8.9 points and 5.7 rebounds on 47.1% shooting from the floor. Post has stepped up in the last three games, averaging 11.3 points and 8.7 rebounds on 53.1% shooting.