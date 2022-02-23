ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Tinto to pay a bumper dividend of $7.7 billion

By Rajan Dhall
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Rio Tinto achieved record financial results in 2021, recording a free cash flow of $17.7 billion (£13 billion) and underlying earnings of $21.4 billion (£15.7 billion). The company's biggest shareholder is state-owned aluminium producer Chinalco. It will receive just over $2.5bn through its near 15 per cent holding...

www.kitco.com

