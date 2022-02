“I may be busier in retirement than I was when I was working”, said Robert “Bob” Johnson, a 1978 graduate of the Western Illinois University Department of Art and Design. His 37 years as curator for the WIU Museum of Geology came to an end in 2017, but he still has plenty of projects he intends to accomplish. Retirement has not slowed him, or his creativity for that matter, down. He is adamant that in order for it to be enjoyable, retirement requires a plan. He was fortunate enough to have one: creating more art.

MACOMB, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO