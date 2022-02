Police are looking for a California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer. Carlitos Peralta, 33, was the manager of a Covid Clinic warehouse in Santa Ana. He had access to the company's shipping and delivery system and sent nearly 100 shipments of COVID tests to his home from multiple warehouses, according to Santa Ana police. The tests have an estimated value of $1,000,575, police said.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO