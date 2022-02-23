ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Exclusive: How to Get a Front Row Seat to Reid Hoffman's Latest Venture

By Rebecca Deczynski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of virtual events, Reid Hoffman has a feeling that entrepreneurs are eager to get together in-person again. The LinkedIn co-founder turned podcast host announced today he'll kick off his brand's Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco on October 18-20, 2022. The event aims to bring together leaders...

