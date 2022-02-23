Exclusive: How to Get a Front Row Seat to Reid Hoffman's Latest Venture

You've heard of 'paying it forward.' Beware its evil twin. Here are several statements that, to senior leaders, especially over the last two years, will sound all too familiar. The first is about the rate of uncertainty in the world not just rising rapidly, but that this dynamic has become our new abnormal. Gone are the days, leaders are warned, when they could face a new challenge, quickly tame it, and accurately predict and pursue the future. Then there's this declaration: to thrive in the new abnormal, organizations need a shared purpose. While leaders overwhelmingly say they agree, a significant gap continues to exist between word and deed. It isn't just the statement about purpose they're ignoring, it's the one about culture too. To realize purpose, leaders are told, you have to make culture your number one priority, striving to make it no less than the organization's chief competitive advantage. This fourth and final assertion brings it all home: the overriding threat tempting employees to join the Great Resignation and leave organizations is that they perceive that their senior leaders just don't get statements one, two, and three. To put it bluntly, if what leaders and their organizations hope to do is not just survive, but thrive far into the future, that's problematic.

