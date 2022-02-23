ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEON Co 4Q net profit up more than 2.5 times on higher revenue and lower costs

By Izzul Ikram
theedgemarkets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): AEON Co (M) Bhd posted a more than 2.5-time jump in net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 (4QFY21) to RM70.98 million from RM27.16 million a year earlier, on the back of higher revenue and lower costs. Earnings per share climbed to...

www.theedgemarkets.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
