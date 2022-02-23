Ukraine/Russia conflict is 'kind of muddy'

Fox News Radio's Simon Owen joined Marc Cox live from London and explained that even getting accurate news about troop movement from Russia into Ukraine is difficult.

"It's really hard to know for sure and get any verified ideas about all of this, and if anything we don't even know if these Russian forces have crossed the border and entered Ukraine," says Owen. "it seems that maybe they have, and if they haven't already, perhaps it's not far away."

"There's still an awful lot of this situation that is kind of muddy, and it's very fast-moving," continued Owen pointing out that it is unknown if and when Russian troops will encounter Ukraine forces in two areas in eastern Ukraine that Vladimir Putin declared "independent" regions earlier this week.

