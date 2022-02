Screaming Trees drummer Mark Pickerel has led tributes to his former bandmate and “big brother” Mark Lanegan following his death aged 57.Members of the rock community including Iggy Pop, Peter Hook and John Cale were among those to remember Lanegan and his “wild life that some of us could only dream of”.A post on the musician’s official Twitter account said he died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, on Tuesday morning.May you truly Rest in Peace Big Brother @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/XwgO10bRkL— mark pickerel (@mtpickerel) February 22, 2022Lanegan was a member of rock bands Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter...

