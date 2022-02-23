ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

EHS Warriors vanquish Vikings, 76-67

By Greg Woods
Henry County Local
 3 days ago

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 4:56 am (Updated: February 23,...

www.hclocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Omaha.com

BOYS BASKETBALL: Trojans sink Vikings in 64-26 win in Sub-District final

SPRINGFIELD -- The Platteview Trojans boys basketball team left little doubt in a 64-26 win over the Waverly Vikings on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in the sub-district finals. Like a flood the Trojans unleashed upon the Vikings, surging ahead with a 9-0 run to start the game, punctuated by a three-point play by Connor Millikan.
SPRINGFIELD, NE
Austin Daily Herald

Vikings roll past USC in postseason opener

HAYFIELD — The top-seeded and unbeaten Hayfield Vikings played like the heavy favorite as they controlled the pace from start to finish in a 72-18 win over No. 17 United South Central (2-24 overall) in a Section 1A first round girls basketball game Thursday night. Hayfield scored the first...
HAYFIELD, MN
pilot.com

Falcons Repeat as Middle School Girls Hoops Champions

Hardware will fade, but memories last forever. The O'Neal School middle school girls basketball team capped off their season with a SEMSAC tournament title last week. Talking with head coach Charlie McHarney, this group was not short of memories this season. “It is nearly impossible for me to put into words the immense amount of pride and admiration I have for these special ladies. They capped a 20 win season with the cherry on top as they repeated this season as SEMSAC Middle School Girls Conference Tournament Champions.”
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanquish#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ehs Warriors
WBOY 12 News

Warriors’ fast start aided sectional title win over Eagles

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian set out to repeat as sectional champions and the way it played from the jump showed how bad the title was wanted. The Warriors went on a quick 4-0 run with back to back buckets from Jenna Barnett. Trinity only extended its led from there, demonstrating just how many ways […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
Times Daily

2022 AHSAA state basketball tournament schedule, pairings

Schedule and pairings for the AHSAA state basketball tournament at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Free Lance-Star

Youngsters lead Massaponax boys past Stone Bridge in playoffs

Sophomore Ben Myers and freshman Dezzie Ainsworth are two of the youngest players on the Massaponax boys basketball team. In the second half of Wednesday’s 5D quarterfinal game against visiting Stone Bridge, they were also two of the most valuable. Myers scored 16 of his game-high 18 points after...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Dothan Eagle

EHS golf team finishes fifth in tournament

The Enterprise High School boys’ golf team recently played in the two-day David Miller Memorial Golf Tournament, hosted by UMS-Wright High School played on the Dogwood Course at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear. Jon Ed Steed shot 74-75 – 149 that earned him ninth place in individual scoring...
ENTERPRISE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy