Avlon calls out GOP senator for denial on Fox

GOP senators to block vote on Biden Fed picks
Sen. Pat Toomey said GOP members of the Banking panel will not show up for scheduled votes on Biden’s choices, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Washington Post
With his praise for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump makes his apologists look foolish. Again.
It is a commonplace on the right that the only reason that Vladimir Putin is invading Ukraine is that President Biden is too weak to deter him. As one right-winger tweeted: “I’m convinced that Putin would be a lot, LOT more hesitant to invade if Trump was President. Biden simply does not evoke any sense of strength or danger to our enemies.”
Laura Ingraham Corrects Donald Trump Live On-Air About Russia's Ukraine Invasion
The former president wrongly thought the Fox News host had told viewers that the U.S. had launched an amphibious invasion in Ukraine.
Ted Cruz: Russia invaded Ukraine because of 'catastrophic' mistakes by Biden administration
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Thursday Russia invaded Ukraine because of "catastrophic" mistakes made by the Biden administration. "We need strength and we need resolve. The reason Russia has invaded Ukraine is because of catastrophic mistakes made by President Biden and Vice President Harris," Cruz told "America Reports." As Russian...
Vernon Jones Says He'll Impeach Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Day One if Elected
Jones said he wanted to elect former President Donald Trump as speaker of the House of Representatives.
Will there be a US military draft?
THE US stopped using the draft in 1973 and has no current intentions of re-imposing it. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered reservists and regular citizens to be drafted into the country's military. What is the US military draft?. The US military draft is the mandatory enrolment of...
Trump's response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine reveals divisions among Republicans
Republican lawmakers and candidates are largely united in their belief that President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fallen short — in fact, it's former President Donald Trump's remarks on Vladimir Putin and Ukraine that are revealing fissures in the Republican Party over the scope of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
Tucker Carlson changes his tune after echoing Kremlin talking points, says Putin 'is to blame' for the Ukraine invasion and 'what Russia has done is awful'
Ahead of the invasion, one of Carlson's monologues was translated into Russian and used as pro-war propaganda.
News Channel Nebraska
Hillary Clinton sidesteps Cuomo, hits out at Fox News and GOP lies in New York speech
Four years ago, Hillary Clinton was greeted with a bouquet by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo when she endorsed him at the New York State Democratic Party convention. But a lot has changed since then and, on Thursday, as she introduced Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, at the same event, Clinton, like her fellow state Democratic leaders, never mentioned his name -- even as the possibility of him attempting a political comeback looms over the party's immediate future.
Sen. Lindsey Graham warns of World War III if Putin, China and Iran 'get away with it'
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that if Russian President Vladimir Putin, China and Iran "get away with" their respective goals, the result will be World War III. If those countries achieve their objectives, "you'll be in a third world war and you'll have a bunch...
Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki Claps Back At Ted Cruz’s ‘Peppermint Patty’ Dig
Jen Psaki shared that she likes Peppermint Patty and didn’t find Ted Cruz’s comments comparing her to the ‘Charlie Brown’ character as an insult. Jen Psaki proved she’s unphased by Ted Cruz’s attempt to rouse her as she clapped back at his “Peppermint Patty” diss. During a White House briefing, a reporter asked Joe Biden’s press secretary how she feels about referring to as the Charlie Brown character. “Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty. So I’m not gonna take it too offensively,” she said, then turned directly to the cameras. “Senator Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I’m a little tougher than that. But there you go.”
Mike Pence calls on Biden hit Russia harder, restart Keystone Pipeline: 'Putin only understands strength'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday on "America Reports" that President Biden needs to impose tougher sanctions against Russia after they invaded Ukraine. "We need to sanction the oil exports for the Russians and in the exact same moment, President Biden should authorize the Keystone XL pipeline and authorize oil and gas leases and exploration in the United States of America. Those two things in combination would send a deafening message of strength," Pence told hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts.
Ex-Trump aide says Michelle Obama would put Republicans in 'a very difficult position' if she ran for president in 2024
"If they were to run Michelle Obama, that would put us in a very difficult position," Crowley said, pointing to the former first lady's popularity.
The GOP senators confirming the most Biden judicial nominees
Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have voted with Democrats to confirm the majority of President Biden's judicial nominees, according to data from Quorum. Why it matters: After notching more judicial confirmations during his first year than any other president...
POLITICO
Some emails concerning Donald Trump's biggest allies in Arizona illustrate some fault lines within the "Stop the Steal" crowd.
"You have been a punk," wrote the husband of Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward. Some friendly (MAGA) fire: Newly obtained documents reveal a surprisingly venomous dispute between some of the highest-profile Donald Trump allies carrying the ex-president’s mantle in Arizona. What they said: In emails from April 2021, Trump-backed...
AOL Corp
White House spokesman calls Trump and Putin 'two nauseating, fearful pigs who hate what America stands for'
A top White House spokesman on Thursday called former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “two nauseating, fearful pigs who hate what America stands for” after Trump again praised Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a political fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach,...
Trump-Backed Candidates Break From Former President On Putin
As Trump called Putin's invasion "pretty smart," some of the candidates he has endorsed called the Russian president "inhumane," "reprehensible" and "evil."
Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggests Donald Trump, Republicans enabling Putin aggression during MSNBC interview
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggested during a Friday MSNBC interview that former President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party were responsible for enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin in his aggression against Ukraine. Appearing on "Morning Joe," Clinton accused Trump of "giving aid and comfort" to...
GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn says it was 'extremely inappropriate' for Biden to announce SCOTUS pick 'just days after an unprovoked full scale invasion by Russia'
Senate Judiciary Republicans also said Biden was "more interested in sticking to his self imposed timeline than focusing on the crisis at hand."
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Kristi Noem rips 'ridiculous' media for suggesting Biden critics side with Putin
Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., blasted the narrative being pushed by the media that criticizing President Biden's handling of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis means siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Republicans have been outspoken condemning Biden's "weak" leadership in recent days, several members of the press came to the president's...
