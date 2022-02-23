ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valeo and Motherson ink interior MoU

By Simon Warburton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotherson and Valeo have signed an MoU integrating lighting systems with surface finishes. Valeo’s lighting systems will be integrated with Motherson’s new cabin interior modules and surfaces. Instrument panels, door panels, centre consoles and other interior trims...

