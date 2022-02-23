Valeo and Motherson ink interior MoU

Plug-in hybrids promise to bridge the gap between internal-combustion vehicles and EVs, offering a useful amount of all-electric range along with the ability to gas up and drive straight to Topeka, just like you did in your '68 Olds 442. That would seem an ideal combination, but seldom do the gasoline and electric sides of a PHEV play equal roles. For the most part, these are gas cars that can periodically impersonate an EV, rather than the other way around. And whether that talent is useful depends on two things: battery capacity and the size of the electric motor (or motors). As for the first part of that equation, the 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV is EPA rated at 32 miles of electric range, which might be enough to take care of your daily driving. But its electric motor makes only 90 horsepower, and therein lies the problem. The whole point of a plug-in hybrid is to use it as an EV as much as possible, but in EV mode the Sorento's power-to-weight ratio makes a Yugo look like a Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

CARS ・ 16 HOURS AGO