NEW MILFORD — When Dianne Littlefield’s late father John Stripp was diagnosed with Parkinson's dementia, her family’s life turned upside down. “He would get lost within the house. He would be screaming for my mother, who was in the next room,” she said. “He had taken two falls and me and my husband would drive to my parent’s home in Weston to help him off the floor,” said Littlefield, a New Milford resident, about her father, a Vietnam War veteran, former selectman and state representative for the 135th District in Bridgeport for 18 years.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO