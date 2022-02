It is difficult to have much faith in the ship you are about to sail on when so many of its officers seem focused only on building more lifeboats. The Utah public schools have always had their problems and limitations, well before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. The universal woes of bringing up each new generation are magnified in Utah by the paltry amount of taxpayer support the state provides, always among the nation’s lowest in per-pupil spending, and frequent attempts by those in power to undermine public support for public schools.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO