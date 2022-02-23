ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annette Gordon-Reed: Getting History Right

By Sun Valley Writers' Conference
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Beyond the Page: The Best of the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference. Over the past 25 years, SVWC has become the gold standard of American literary festivals, bringing together contemporary writing’s brightest stars for their view of the world through a literary lens. Every month, Beyond the Page curates and...

countryliving.com

22 Black History Facts That Should Be Celebrated All Year Round

February may be Black History Month, but really, the contributions and legacy of Black Americans should be celebrated all year round. From supporting Black-owned brands to reading quotes from notable Black figures, there are tons of ways to celebrate Black history and culture that go way beyond the shortest month of the year. Part of Black History Month is also educating yourself, and if you want to brush up on the parts of African American history that you might not have learned in school, then these Black History facts are here to help.
The Atlantic

Eight Books That Reevaluate American History

Zora Neale Hurston once observed that America’s most prominent historical narratives prioritize “all these words from the seller, but not one word from the sold.” Much of American life is built on the knowledge and labor of Black people, especially those who were once enslaved. But the origins of, for example, the country’s cuisine or its music are commonly underreported, under-credited, or intentionally obfuscated—whether via the repetition of falsehoods or by keeping books that plainly document America’s past away from children.
Essence

Let's Set The History Record Straight. We Can't Excuse Racists Like Thomas Jefferson As Just Being "Men Of Their Time."

Conservatives may want to re-write history during Black History Month. But we have to be real about clichéd excuses for past abuses. I’m a professor of Black Studies at the University of Virginia, founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819. Jefferson wrote the American Declaration of Independence and went on to become third president of the United States. He was also an enslaver and a rapist. When I remind people of this they usually tell me not to call Jefferson a rapist or condemn him for enslaving Black people because he was just a “man of his time.”
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
Axios

Cherokee Nation wants info on Black descendants linked to slavery

One of the nation's largest Native American tribes is searching for family stories connected to formerly enslaved Black people once owned by tribal members. The big picture: Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told Axios it was wrong for Cherokees to once participate in slavery, and the tribe wants to fix history by acknowledging Black descendants.
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
Thomas Jefferson
James Madison
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
24/7 Wall St.

The 16 Slave Owners Who Served in Congress in the 20th Century

It has been some six decades since the Civil Rights Acts passed in 1964, yet considerable work remains in combating systemic racism and other forms of racial discrimination in America today. To better understand the sources of racism and how to challenge it, it is important to remember how white supremecist views dominated our institutions […]
St. Louis American

Organization helps Black families find their history

February is Black History Month, a time when the achievement and history of Black people, events, and organizations are recognized through dedicated programs and celebrations of milestones and legacies shaping the Black experience in America for 400-plus years. Yet, according to Keith Lester, a seasoned researcher and historian of the African Diaspora, every day is Black history, and every Black family has a history that needs to be discovered and documented.
Seattle Times

An Amelia Earhart mystery solved (not that mystery)

The response from the experts was always the same: So, your mom told you this aviator’s helmet belonged to Amelia Earhart? That’s great, they’d say, but we’re going to need a little more proof. That was the gist of the messages conveyed to Anthony Twiggs, who...
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
Essence

In ‘Descendant,’ The Clotilda Slave Ship Wreckage Is Only The Beginning

Clotilda descendant Joycelyn Davis, slave wreck diver Kamau Sadiki, and filmmaker Margaret Brown on why the history of Africatown, Alabama can never be erased. In 1860 on the eve of the American Civil War and 52 years after the international slave trade was outlawed in the U.S., 110 African men, women, and children arrived on the shores of Alabama in a ship called Clotilda. The captives were sold to various plantations, and the vessel was set ablaze by Timothy Meaher, the man who had chartered the illegal expedition.
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SCNow

MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures. Everybody,...
