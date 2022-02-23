ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Duke at Virginia odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 3 days ago
The No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) and Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6) tangle Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Below, we look at the Duke vs. Virginia odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Duke has won four consecutive games and nine of its last 10. The lone loss in that period came against Virginia at home 69-68 Feb. 7. The Blue Devils have been especially solid on the road during that stretch. Duke is 4-1 against the spread across its last five road tilts.

The Cavaliers won at Miami Saturday and have won five of their last six games. Virginia plays at one of the slowest tempos in NCAA-I. It excels in avoiding turnovers and keeping opposing teams off the free-throw line. Across its last seven games, the Wahoos have yielded an average of just 11.7 throws.

Duke at Virginia odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Duke -205 (bet $205 to win $100) | Virginia +165 (bet $100 to win $165)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Duke -4.5 (-110) | Virginia +4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 129.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Duke at Virginia odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Duke 69, Virginia 65

Virginia is a decent lean against the spread, but this price on Duke outright is fair. Some bettors may want to consider middling this game if the prices at both ends cooperate: that’s taking Duke to win on the money line and UVA against the number. A Blue Devils one-possession victory nets two wins for such bettors. Otherwise, PASS.

The Cavaliers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as home underdogs. The underdog is 19-6-1 ATS in the last 26 Duke-Virginia meetings.

Virginia is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life and is playing its best, most consistent basketball of late. TAKE THE CAVALIERS +4.5 (-110).

The Cavaliers play a slow pace, and that’s accounted for. What may not be is their efficient offense that looks to be peaking. Mix in a Duke five that has been a frequent Over call in recent weeks.

BACKING OVER 129.5 (-112) is the way to go.

