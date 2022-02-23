ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City's 'Main Worry' Over Raheem Sterling Contract Renewal Revealed Despite Pep Guardiola Stance on Forward

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 2 days ago
Since his return to the Manchester City starting XI at the back Pep Guardiola in December, Raheem Sterling has been in sublime touch and has been racking up the numbers to show for it.

Sitting only third in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 10 league goals to his name this season, the 27-year-old’s recent hat-trick against Norwich as well followed by a stunning strike against Sporting in Portugal point to the fact that he is in his true element at the moment.

It is worth saying that despite the boy from Brent being recognized as one of Manchester City’s key players currently, there remains a question mark around his future at the club.

As per a report by Graeme Bailey of 90min, Manchester City are said to be ‘hopeful’ about tying Raheem Sterling to a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

It has further been claimed that Pep Guardiola has informed his desire not to lose the 27-year-old alongside the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus - all of whom have 18 months left on their contracts.

The report reveals that a factor on Sterling's mind that is delaying him signing a new contract is his interest in plying his trade for another one of Europe’s biggest clubs during his prime years- especially since the Sky Blues' number seven's speculated move to Camp Nou failed to come to fruition.

A club source is said to have informed 90min that it remains ‘unlikely’ that Pep Guardiola’s side will let one of their biggest assets leave on a free transfer at the end of his contract in the summer of 2023- which means his future will be decided next season without question.

It is expected that Manchester City will do their best to convince one of their most in-form and experienced players in Raheem Sterling to extend his stay at the club.

