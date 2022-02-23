Fundraiser a flipping success

The James Donohue Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 347 building has been in a state of disrepair; leaving the veterans without a home base since the fire in August 2021. Efforts to rebuild have been slow since the insurance company has not been able to completely cover the costs to renovate. Glen Cove community members, Gaitley Stevenson-Matthews, a local voice and speech coach, Jeanine DiMenna, owner of The View Grill, and Noah Stone, a recent Hofstra University graduate, decided to band together and use their birthday on Feb. 19 as a chance to hold a fundraiser to help the post at The View Grill.
