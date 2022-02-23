ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Confirmed Match Officials: Peterborough United vs Man City (Emirates FA Cup)

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylXgn_0eMe6cEI00

Manchester City, who thrashed Championship high-fliers Fulham at the Etihad Stadium at the start of February, travel to Peterborough United next Wednesday in the Fifth Round of the Emirates of FA Cup.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Riyad Mahrez helped the Blues come from behind against Fulham in the Fourth Round, after Fabio Carvalho gave the Cottagers an early lead.

Peterborough, who recently sacked manager Darren Ferguson - son of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, are currently sat 23rd in the Championship, eight points off of safety.

The Posh beat QPR 2-0 in the the last round of the competition to set-up a home tie against the reigning Premier League Champions.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Fifth Round clash at the Weston Homes Stadium, the Football Association have announced which match officials will be involved in tie.

Match Referee

Andy Madley has been named as the referee for Wednesday's Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round tie at Weston Homes Stadium between Manchester City and Peterborough.

Madley, who has taken charge of 40 Premier League matches in his career so far, has refereed 18 matches so far this season, showing 37 yellow cards and two red cards.

The 38 year-old, who was the referee for Liverpool's 3-1 over Cardiff City in the Fourth Round, last refereed a game involving City in September 2020, when the Blues beat Burnley in Carabao Cup.

Assistant Referees

Andy Madley will accompanied by Assistant Referees Eddie Smart and Adrian Holmes on Wednesday evening.

Fourth Official

The Weston Homes Stadium dugouts will be manned by Fourth Official Josh Smith in midweek.

VAR will not be in operation for Wednesday’s game, as the match isn’t being played at a Premier League stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Leicester City fan, 19, sentenced to four months in youth custody and hit with 10-year ban from football games after invading the pitch to attack Nottingham Forest players during FA Cup match

A Leicester City fan has been sentenced to four months in youth custody after he jumped the advertising boards and 'swung punches' at three celebrating Nottingham Forest players. Apprentice carpenter Cameron Toner admitted three charges of assault by beating following the incident during the FA Cup fourth round game between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Ferguson
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
John Stones
Person
Adrian Holmes
Person
Riyad Mahrez
CityXtra

From Germany: Manchester City ‘Easily’ Able to Pay Erling Haaland €670,000-A-Week Wages - Player Could Receive ‘Exactly What He Wants’

Despite the €12 million signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate, it seems Manchester City's hunt for a Sergio Agüero replacement is far from over. Since Dusan Vlahovic's move to Juventus in January, Erling Haaland has emerged as the club's number one target this summer - with a relatively low release clause attracting some of Europe's finest suitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Cardiff City#League Cup#Peterborough United#Fulham#Premier League Champions#Fifth Round#The Football Association#Fourth Official#Var
BBC

Peterborough United 0-3 Hull City: Posh fall to bottom of Championship

Grant McCann's second spell in charge of Peterborough United began with defeat by his former club Hull City as Posh sank to the foot of the Championship. McCann, dismissed by new Tigers owner Acun Ilicali last month, saw his new side fall to a fifth loss in six matches as relegation looks increasingly likely.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Two Everton fixture changes in April announced

Everton have a busy April schedule coming up, and with the Blues precarious position in the Premier League table, every game could be of definitive importance. Two of the Toffees games in the month have been rescheduled for television coverage - Everton's trip to London to take on West Ham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everton host Manchester City in the evening kick-off in the Premier League today with both sides desperate for the three points.Pep Guardiola meets Frank Lampard at Goodison Park with the champions primed to rebound after suffering a shock defeat to Tottenham last weekend.The Toffees came unstuck to Southampton last weekend, making it five league losses in six games. Follow LIVE coverage of Everton v Man CityThat result and recent victories for Newcastle and Burnley has heightened the pressure on them and signalled a relegation scrap with just 15 matches remaining.Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
BBC

FA Cup: Man sentenced for attacking Nottingham Forest players

A man has pleaded guilty to attacking three Nottingham Forest players during their FA Cup win over Leicester City. Cameron Toner, 19, assaulted Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis and Djed Spence during the game on 6 February. At Nottingham Magistrates' Court, he admitted three counts of common assault and going on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Diogo Jota Reportedly On Track to Face Chelsea

An injury suffered in the first half of last week’s Champions League Round of 16 tie against Inter Milan has seen Liverpool forward Diogo Jota out of action for league games against Norwich City and Leeds United, but the striker is on track to face Chelsea. That’s the story...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Tottenham puzzle beginning to look beyond Conte

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Antonio Conte has won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan and is widely-regarded as one of world's best coaches but in Tottenham Hotspur he appears to have met his match. After a 1-0 defeat at Burnley on Wednesday, Tottenham's fourth in five Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy