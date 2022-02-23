ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernardo Silva Names Manchester City Teammate as the Best in the World

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 2 days ago
After failing in their pursuit to seal deals for the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Kounde, Manchester City ultimately wrapped up the signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica in the summer of 2020.

Despite several admirers of Portuguese football claiming the hype around the centre-back was undeserved, Ruben Dias has since made a mockery of his doubters by singlehandedly transforming Manchester City’s defence into one of the best in Europe.

Proving as a catalyst in the Sky Blues’ Premier League title and Carabao Cup triumphs, as well as their glorious run to the Champions League final last term, the Portuguese international had a monumental impact on his side from the moment he was signed.

Speaking to the official club website, as part of a brand new feature looking at the Premier League's all-time greatest Portuguese players, Bernardo Silva has showered Ruben Dias with the highest praise.

The best centre-back in the world”, he expressed.

While some may assume that the midfield maestro is being biased towards his colleague at club and country, it is next to impossible for some to argue with his assessment.

In the ongoing 2021/2022 Premier League season, Dias has led his side to boasting the best defensive record across the division for a second time in a row - with Manchester City conceding just 17 goals across 26 matches.

