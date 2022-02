Obviously, our 2021 Kia Sorento has an odometer—currently showing more than 15,000 miles. If it had a different meter that tracked every tap on the infotainment screen, the number would be much higher. We've poked extensively, and that tech is proving indispensable. Kia thought things through, equipping the SUV with amenities geared for modern families and interfaces that are generally responsive and user-friendly. As the digits on its tap-o-meter continue to rise, we took notes on the successes, shortcomings, and quirks of our Sorento SX's technology features.

