We have lost a shining light. That is one of scores of tributes pouring in today from global health experts around the world mourning the sudden death of Dr. Paul Farmer. He died at age 62 of an unspecified cause. Farmer was an infectious disease specialist at Harvard Medical School and founded the charity Partners in Health. He helped bring lifesaving HIV/AIDS drugs to people in Haiti and opened hospitals in Haiti and Rwanda. But those who work with him say his legacy is even more sweeping than that. NPR's Nurith Aizenman reports.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO