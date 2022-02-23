'My Hair Has Gotten So Much Fuller' -The Ordinary's £15 Hair Thickening Serum Is Reeling In Five Star Reviews

Despite rumors to the contrary, once the hair shaft has split at the bottom (official name: trichoptilosis), you can’t magically get your splits ends to reseal. Only trimming them off will get rid of them for good, though the best hair serums for split ends can temporarily mend split ends and make them look softer so that they appear less frayed and brittle. Look for serums that contain nourishing, plant-derived oils and protective antioxidants to keep your hair looking and feeling its healthiest in both the short and long term. Even better if you can find a hair serum (or hair oil) that doubles as a heat protectant, in which case you should always apply it before going in with your hot tools.

