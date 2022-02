After Kevin Smith expressed surprise that Spider-Man: No Way Home did not receive one of the ten possible nominations for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, "Film Twitter" came for him. In the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Smith's weekly podcast with Marc Bernardin, Smith told his audience that he was going to try to keep quiet, since he spent days fielding vicious online trolls after the previous episode dropped. That isn't particularly surprising: if you engaged with the whole "Spider-Man deserves a nomination" discourse on Twitter, you likely saw how inexplicably vicious it got very quickly.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO