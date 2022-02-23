You can now use Ethereum to tip your favorite Twitter creator
By Mariyan Slavov
Phone Arena
3 days ago
Twitter launched its Tip Jar feature early last year, as a way for people to send money to their favorite creators (or between each other) without leaving the app. Setting up a Tip Jar allowed people to transfer cash but now...
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) on Wednesday added ethereum (ETH-USD) addresses to the company's cryptocurrency feature within Tips, Decrypt reported. Launched in September, Tips lets users link their payment information for third-party servicers such as Cash App to their profile. "As of today, global Twitter users can add Ethereum Addresses to their Tips,"...
Google's Play Store is under constant attack from increasingly resourceful bad actors, and despite the search giant's best efforts to keep Android users worldwide protected from all kinds of threats to their most sensitive information, yet another malicious app has reportedly managed to wreak havoc of late. What's the app...
Last summer, Peloton announced that it was developing a new dimension to your regular exercise routine. Blending video games and home fitness isn’t necessarily a new thing; Nintendo released a number of fitness-themed games over the years, including Wii Fit. Peloton’s entry into this space, called Lanebreak, was pitched as an alternative to its more traditional classes.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. So a lot of us are excited about the newly-released Galaxy S22 smartphones, and the upcoming iPhone 14, but looking further into the future – AR is moving ever so closer to a boom, potentially changing our world.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. What's not to like about the world's first smartwatches powered by Google's Wear OS 3 platform? Released just around six months ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are probably the best Android smartwatches available in 2022, giving industry-leading Apple Watches a run for their money with premium designs, a stronger than ever app ecosystem, stellar software support, and plenty of raw speed.
If you are dating and trying to find the one that you connect with you might have found yourself in the situation where you have started dating someone because of their physical attraction even though the two of you don't have anything in common on an emotional level. You might be trying to gear away from doing this, but in the process, you might have found this difficult. So, how do you get to know someone on an emotional level without letting his or her physical attractiveness take over? How do you concentrate on a person's personality first? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Back in April last year, Spotify came out with its first hardware product called the Car Thing—an audio streaming device designed to make using the app easier while driving. Initially, you could get it for free but only through a special invite from the company. Later, you had to get on a waitlist and buy it yourself.
Warning: Spoiler aheadThere's nothing quite like a caffeine and Wordle fix to kickstart the weekend.Wordle has become one of the greatest gifts of 2022, has gone viral around the world. Created by Josh Wardle, the game grew so popular that the New York Times bought it out for an undisclosed seven figures. However, since its move to the Times people have been complaining that the game has gotten a lot harder with many being unable to guess the word for the day. If you're new to the game, the premise is simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter...
Whether you’re starting up in your career or already established, presenting your ideas effectively becomes important for career growth. With Canva, you can use thousands of easy-to-customize templates and a plethora of editing features to curate your best work and present it in a professional way. Here are a...
Apple has designed the trackpad to suit all kinds of users. Some like to press hard, some are more gentle with it. With the different settings below, you can optimize the Mac’s trackpad to suit your own preferences. In this guide, we will look at six features that allow...
Ever had a very annoying conversation on Twitter that you really wanted to forget and were not able to, because of constant tagging and notifications? Well, Twitter seems to be working on a feature that will allow you to just leave a conversation you no longer find productive or fun with a single button,
Apple beefed up the batteries on its iPhone 13 series to the point that the iPhone 13 Pro Max was able to browse for nearly 19 hours on one charge in our recent battery test. Apple took the 3687mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and replaced it with a 4352mAh battery on the iPhone 13 Pro for an 18% hike. The big question in many iPhone users' minds is whether Apple will continue increasing battery capacity on the iPhone 14 series.
Although Motorola has at least two (global) high-end smartphones in the pipeline, including one expected to rock some truly mind-boggling specs... at some point this year, we can totally understand if you're more excited about the Moto G22 than the Edge 30 Pro. After all, the Lenovo-owned brand has willingly...
Everyone has a carbon footprint, which is the total amount of greenhouse gases generated by our actions, and the internet offers many carbon footprint calculators that can tell you what emissions you are producing. But now, a new carbon calculator can tell you how much carbon emissions you are emitting while scrolling through your favorite social media websites (via Neowin).
The very first white iPhone model was the iPhone 4 and was released in April 2011. This was eight months after the black iPhone 4 was initially offered to the public in June of 2010. At the time, this was a big deal as we pointed out in an article written just days before the white iPhone became reality. That story noted that it was an example of the "iPhone craze" that people were working themselves into a lather over a white-cased iPhone.
Google has been delaying classic Hangouts users transition to Google Chat for quite a while, but now it looks like the app’s time is coming to an end. The search giant announced this week that it’s finally ready for the migration from Classic Hangouts to Google Chat for Google Workspace customers.
Before Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S22 flagship phones at the beginning of February, many were hoping that it would return the beloved microSD card slot. It was mostly the Ultra model that fans expected to include this feature, but alas, it wasn’t so. Now, maybe in some effort...
Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
