ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

We Need Better Conversations About Drug Use In The Black Community

By Ricky Bluthenthal
Essence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Euphoria to outrage over ‘crack pipes,’ conversations about drug use have hit the mainstream. But with Black people dying of overdoses at a growing rate, how we talk about drug use matters. From Euphoria to crack pipes, drugs are once again in the news. And it...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Defender

Why We Need More Black Psychologists in Schools

From nearly one million Americans dead due to the pandemic and the stress of weighing the risks of every outing, to the burden of code switching, dealing with microaggressions, and fear of police violence, Black folks’ mental health has taken a hit during the pandemic. And we’re not just...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Illicit amphetamine ('speed') use linked to 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis

The illicit use of amphetamines, the stimulants commonly known as 'speed', is linked to a 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis, finds a 10 year study published online in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health. This increased risk was seen across all age groups, but was especially noticeable among women and those...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Drugs#African Americans#Black Communities#Population Health#Racism#Euphoria
bloomberglaw.com

Anti-Seizure Drug Targeted for Controlled Substance Restrictions

The popular pain and seizure drug gabapentin is under fire for its alleged role in America’s overdose crisis, with an influential consumer advocacy group urging the government to classify the prescription medication a controlled substance. Almatica Pharma’s Gralise and. Pfizer. ‘s Neorontin are among the brand-name drugs that...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Post

‘Dopesick’ writer proposes a way out of the opioid crisis

More than 1 million Americans have died of opioid overdoses since OxyContin launched in 1996. The statistics are startling: During the first year of the pandemic, the federal government reported a record 100,000 annual overdose deaths. One in three Americans say that drug use has been a cause of trouble in their family.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Heart Advocate helps change the conversation about Black mental health

Delana Flowers doesn’t remember hearing about “mental health” in her community of African-American friends and family near Lancaster, Pa. Emotional struggles of family members were diminished: “That’s just how they are.” Or religion was used as a catch-all antidote, which was particularly apparent to Ms. Flowers, whose father is a preacher.
LANCASTER, PA
Essence

Where Is Our Black Agenda? This New Book Begins To Answer That Call

The Black Agenda, a compilation of essays written by policy experts, edited by Harvard researcher Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman with a foreward by Tressie McMillan Cottom, explores solutions for us, by us. Black History Month is still going strong, and a new book released earlier this month by researcher Anna Gifty...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

First US drug injection center aims to lead way on overdoses

"This site saves lives," reads an inscription on the wall of America's first drug injection center in New York, which aims to serve as a model in a country blighted by record overdoses. In the room, there are eight open cubicles all equipped with a chair, a table and a mirror, the latter to quickly see "if anything goes wrong," says 29-year-old Mark, a regular visitor. "You're monitored the whole time," explains the Californian, who asked to be identified by an alias. "There's music playing. It's a very non-rushed environment unlike when you're using a public bathroom and people are knocking. That's rushed and you're more likely to miss your injection and cause an abscess," he adds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lancaster Online

Community members thriving in recovery from substance use disorders. "We Recover."

“My recovery is by far the greatest gift I have been given. I am blessed to be surrounded by a community of love and grace that has carried me, taught me, and guided me through the last ten years. In the beginning of my journey that community told me that if I did what they did, I would get what they have; “A Life beyond your wildest dreams.” As the years have raced by, my recovery has given me the ability to have a life that I never would have imagined was possible. They were right. Entering recovery has given me the ability to be a wife, a mother, a friend, a sister, an aunt, a daughter, a professional, and the chance to obtain any goal I desire. The ability to remain active in my own recovery gives me the opportunity to pass on the message of hope and promise of freedom to the next person as broken and beaten as I was, just a decade ago. Someone once told me, “All for recovery, because recovery is everything.” I do my best to live that statement every day as I continue to trudge the ongoing road of recovery.” - Samantha O.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy