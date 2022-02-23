We Need Better Conversations About Drug Use In The Black Community

“My recovery is by far the greatest gift I have been given. I am blessed to be surrounded by a community of love and grace that has carried me, taught me, and guided me through the last ten years. In the beginning of my journey that community told me that if I did what they did, I would get what they have; “A Life beyond your wildest dreams.” As the years have raced by, my recovery has given me the ability to have a life that I never would have imagined was possible. They were right. Entering recovery has given me the ability to be a wife, a mother, a friend, a sister, an aunt, a daughter, a professional, and the chance to obtain any goal I desire. The ability to remain active in my own recovery gives me the opportunity to pass on the message of hope and promise of freedom to the next person as broken and beaten as I was, just a decade ago. Someone once told me, “All for recovery, because recovery is everything.” I do my best to live that statement every day as I continue to trudge the ongoing road of recovery.” - Samantha O.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO