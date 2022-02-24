ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Interstate 5 reopened through the Grapevine following hours-long shutdown

By Elisa Navarro, Nic Garcia
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoFQd_0eMdvaBR00

Traffic was flowing Wednesday evening on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine following an hours-long closure.

A winter storm brought snow and ice, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down the road until conditions improved.

The Shell Gas Station on Grapevine Rd., just off I-5, said they were extremely busy.

"It started about 6 am when they shut down the Grapevine and it was just chaos after that," said cashier Mark Novin.

Dozens of people pulled off of I-5 and visited the gas station while waiting to get back on the road and head down to Southern California.

Workers there were also on longer shifts because other employees were stuck in traffic.

"I work graveyard 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. I should've been off at 7 this morning," Novin said. Instead, he got off around noon.

While traffic was stopped along I-5, those headed to Los Angeles from the coast were dealing with their own set of problems along Mil Potrero Highway.

"At first it was beautiful, there was snow in the mountains, like a light layer, and then it started getting heavier and heavier the further I got into and I started sliding around a bit," said Miranda Delgado.

She got stuck in the snow near Pine Mountain Club and had to wait for a tow truck to get her out.

"It was a tough day, it was definitely a roller coaster," Delgado said.

And she wasn't the only driver who was stranded on the back road. The California Highway Patrol said at least a dozen vehicles were stuck.

While officials worked to get cars cleared out on Mil Potrero Highway, they also worked to keep traffic controlled.

Once the sun came out and helped melt the ice on the Grapevine, officers were able to reopen I-5.

Passing storm cells brought more snow and reduced visibility, but thankfully, it wasn't enough to shut down the road again.

"As long as we can keep traffic going, that'll hopefully keep the roadway warm. Because, as cars travel up and over the roadway, it keeps things warmed up and hopefully keeps the ice away," said California Highway Patrol Officer DC Williams.

Officials remind drivers anytime there's rain or snow, you should increase your following distance and slow down.

They say it's also important to pack extra food, water and blankets and make sure you do have a full take of gas, in case you do get stuck.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#I 5#Traffic Accident#The Shell Gas Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy