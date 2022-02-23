ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

If my kitchen is so smart, why won't it make me a sandwich?

By David Gewirtz
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a lot of Alexas. Oh, it's not just because I'm a reviewer, and Amazon keeps sending me devices to review. It's because I purposely bought an Alexa device for every room of the house. And yes, in there too. Some of you will comment about the Big...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Might Not Want To Be A Diner On Hell's Kitchen

Being a chef — let alone one on primetime television — can be intimidating. First of all, working in a restaurant kitchen is truly an assault on all of your senses. At any given moment, you've got aromatics — e.g. garlic, onion, chives — being prepared in one corner, fish in another, and moldy parsnips being thrown out with the eggs and gorgonzola. One line cook is sweating bullets by the stove, another is using three blenders at once. You have no space to toss the shrimp in the air, but if you get distracted by a blender, those crustaceans will have to be tossed and prepared again. Oh, and if your colleague becomes sick with COVID or something else, you might be short-staffed, adding to your already long hours on the job.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

Best Kitchen Gadgets Taste of Home Pros Actually Use at Home 2022

Taste of Home professionals share the best kitchen gadgets for home cooks. Our list might just surprise you!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Is Boiling Potato Chips to Make Mashed Potatoes the Next Great Kitchen Hack?

If you've ever had a hankering for a big bowl of creamy mashed potatoes, but either didn't have potatoes on hand or the time to peel and boil them, today is your lucky day. Thanks to the creative chefs of TikTok, you can throw out your stockpile of just-add-water mashed potato mixes, and reach for a bag of potato chips instead. That's right, a regular bag of Lay's potato chips, plus a pad of butter and splash of milk or cream, is all you need to make the beloved all-occasion side dish.
RECIPES
CBS News

The best air fryer deals you can get right now (plus easy air fryer recipes)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Your favorite crispy, crunchy eats don't have to be deep fried. Air fryers are the secret to making healthier crispy...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Person
Bezos
The Kitchn

Here’s Why I Won’t Be Making Taste of Home’s Fettuccine Alfredo Again

Whenever I make a recipe from Taste of Home, there’s usually a twist involved. Case in point? Their fettuccine Alfredo recipe that combines butter, heavy cream, two types of cheese, and an egg yolk to make an extra-creamy sauce. Carbonara, another Italian pasta, uses egg yolks and pasta water to create a shiny sauce, so I thought the addition in Alfredo would yield the same effect. That said, is it really necessary to use all those ingredients? The joy of Alfredo is how simple it is, and I wondered if this recipe was overly fussy or if it delivered results as good as the reviews said.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

I Tried All the Butter I Could Find at Costco — This Is the Best One You Can Possibly Buy

One of the most distinguishing things about Costco (after its jumbo, bulk packaging, of course) is the fact that the warehouse store doesn’t carry a million different types of things. One or two ketchups, a couple trash bags, etc. But somehow, the other day, I found myself standing in front of half-a-dozen butter options. Salted? Unsalted? Organic? Store brand? Name brand? Because most of us don’t need more than giant package of butter at one time (although it does freeze well!), I made it my mission to determine the very best one to buy. I sampled them all and considered the uses of each one. If you’re going to buy butter at Costco, I can tell you which one to get. Fun fact: It was already a household staple of mine!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Appliances#Tech#My Secret#Make Me A Sandwich#Aws
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Potato casserole recipe really is special

Last weekend, I asked my mother-in-law, Roye, for her special potato casserole recipe. This is a dish she reserves for holidays, like Christmas Eve or Easter. I thought she called it special because she makes it only for special occasions, but, no, when she sent me the recipe, the name of it is really is Special Potato Casserole, and it's from "Elegant Entertaining Cookbook" by Myra Sable.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Mashed

The Top Spices Every Home Cook Should Have, According To A McCormick Chef - Exclusive

When it comes to simplified home cooking, you've got no better friend than your spice rack. The assortment of sweet, savory, earthy, spicy, and smoky dried herbs and plants are always there for you to add instant flavor to whatever you're making. All it takes is a few teaspoons to elevate any basic recipe — no fancy technique or ingredients required. Some salt, garlic, and lemon pepper can take a grilled chicken breast to the next level; a pinch of chili flakes and dried oregano add an extra punch to pasta; and a simple sheet pan of roasted veggies can take on a whole new twist when tossed with a premade seasoning blend, like McCormick's.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice About Baking Brownies In A Glass Pan

Much like chocolate chip cookies, the humble brownie can be surprisingly divisive despite its simplicity. Some people covet the crusty corner pieces, while others would rather forgo the dessert altogether than give up a soft and chewy center square. Some like the crunchy bite of nuts in their brownies, while others prefer a homogenous texture. Some like to eat their brownies cold, while others risk minor burns in order to gobble them right out of the oven. And while there's no wrong way to enjoy a brownie, it turns out there might be a wrong dish to bake them in: one made of glass.
RECIPES
Connecticut Post

This $14 Kitchen Gizmo strainer will make meal prep so much easier

Living in a city apartment, I don’t have a ton of room for a lot of extra kitchen stuff. As much as I would like to have a tool or gadget for every little thing, my cabinet, drawer, and counter space are limited, so most of my kitchenware is space-saving, stacking, or multi-use. One thing I’ve never really owned is a strainer because I don’t drain things that often, and when I do, I just kind of wiggle the pot around and hope I don’t lose half my food to the sink drain. Strainers and colanders also tend to be bulky and my cabinets are already filled with pots that only get used on the odd day I get inspired to cook.
ELECTRONICS
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: King Cake Cinnamon Rolls

With Mardi Gras festivities well underway, what better way to join in on the fun than with a homemade baked good? These King Cake Cinnamon Rolls are a nod to the classic Mardi Gras bread, spiraled with a cinnamon sugar filling and topped with a drippy glazed frosting. Once baked, the rolls can be consumed right away or stored in the freezer for a rainy day; simply reheat until barely warm throughout and frost prior to serving as a breakfast or dessert treat.
RECIPES
ZDNet

Ready to quit Amazon Prime? Here's how to cancel your membership

Amazon is undoubtedly the most popular shopping platform for household items, groceries, tech, and more. But as the commerce giant has scaled and adapted within the pandemic climate, so has the price of entry to its Prime membership program. During the company's Q4 earnings report in early February, Amazon announced that the monthly fee for Prime will increase from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual fee will increase from $119 to $139. For new users, this change is now active and will be reflected when signing up. And for existing users, the hike will take effect on March 25.
ECONOMY
Wide Open Eats

recipes

If you are at all familiar with Mexican pan dulce, you know of the concha. A popular and beloved sweet bread, the concha is an enriched dough shaped into rounds that are topped with a sweet cookie dough-like topping that's then scored to resemble a seashell, or concha. The result after baking is a soft, pillowy sweet bread with a slightly crunchy seashell hat.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy