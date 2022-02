Serverless was not created for small businesses and cost is but a small reason behind its growing notoriety. Small businesses will see the more obvious benefits like all the cost benefits or security benefits faster than perhaps the big enterprise applications. The benefits of serverless come from understanding the technology and knowing where to utilize its many amazing features and if done right this can prove to be a great asset to enterprises especially. Coca-Cola North America said before they made the switch to serverless they talked to their executives about virtualization, scalability and all the benefits that serverless brings to the table and they couldn't care about all of that.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO