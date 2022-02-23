ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soybeans hit highest since mid-May on LatAm dryness; wheat, corn ease

Cover picture for the articlePARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, to their highest since the middle of May with dry weather in South America reducing production and buoyed by a rally in soybean oil linked to the Ukraine-Russian conflict. Wheat and corn eased...

Agriculture Online

Brazil's BRF says food sales fell in January to levels below projections

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lorival Luz, chief executive officer of Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA , said on Wednesday that food sales fell in January to levels below projected by the company amid a challenging operating environment in its home market. Luz, who was discussing fourth-quarter...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India turns to Brazil for soyoil amid Ukraine crisis; exports soar

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's soyoil exports are expected to jump in 2022 driven by demand from India, the world's biggest importer that is facing issues to source vegetable oils from Ukraine, Russia and Indonesia, according to industry sources and government data. "India is very active on the...
AGRICULTURE
