“Guardiola Is a Chequebook Manager” – Simon Jordan Explains Why Money Talks in the Rivalry Between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola

Simon Jordan, former owner of Crystal Palace and co-host of the mid-morning TalkSPORT programme White and Jordan, sparked a heated debate between the fanbases of Manchester City and Liverpool on social media last week.

He controversially labeled Guardiola a 'chequebook boss', premising his claim on the fact that 'every single point won by Pep has cost Man City £667,000' while in comparison 'every point won by Liverpool under (Jurgen) Klopp has cost £243,000', Jordan added.

Despite City's riches and the financial gulf that exists between the two sides, the Reds were crowned kings of the continent in 2019 (a feat Guardiola's City are yet to match) and then bagged a Premier League title one year later (a season in which they finished 18 points above the Citizens).

Even so, City are current Premier League title holders and have won the league three times in five full seasons under Guardiola.

City’s most expensive spending spree under Guardiola came in 2018 when they spent more than £285million on the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, and Bernardo Silva.

Of course, this is an astronomical amount of cash compared to most professional clubs, discounting the likes of Newcastle United - now the richest club in the world.

The biggest spending spree in Klopp's tenure so far also came in 2018, a year in which the club splurged £156million on the likes of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Virgil Van Dijk.

But this was largely the result of a huge cash influx after the club sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The stark reality is that fans and pundits alike like to peddle the notion that City have bought their way to the top and so believe Guardiola - who has an almost limitless transfer budget- has an unfair advantage over his adversaries.

Whereas the 'original' greats of the English game - Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, and co - have had to undergo tricky transition periods in their history as they don’t have access to this sort of wealth.

