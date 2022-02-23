ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

The Lost Balkanatolia: A Forgotten Continent from 40 Million Years Ago

By Miguel Brown
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to recent study, a low-lying landmass that flourished 40 million years ago, which was also rich to diverse wildlife; might just have laid the route for Asian animals to reach southern Europe. The Forgotten Continent - Balkanatolia. Wedged amid Europe, Africa, and Asia, this vanished peninsula, called Balkanatolia...

