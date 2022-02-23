ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

A Look Into Leeds United's Season So Far Ahead Of The Premier League Clash With Liverpool

By Joe Smith
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Liverpool take on Leeds United on Wednesday night, under the Anfield lights, in a game that if the Reds win could see them go three points behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. In the build-up to the game, we're taking a look at The Peacocks season so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xzjb_0eMdrvcI00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Marcelo Bielsa's team currently sit 15th in the Premier League on 23 points, just five points above the relegation zone, putting themselves in a battle to stay up.

However, teams below United have games in hand over them which, could see Bielsa's team slip further down the table.

United have played 24 games so far this season and have won just five games, drawing eight and losing 11 of their matches.

Leeds' last win came over a month ago in January when they beat West Ham 3-2 at the London Stadium. Since then they have picked up just one point from a possible twelve.

The Whites are having many problems this year, one of which coming through their defence. United concede on average 2.08 goals per game and have conceded ten goals in their last three matches.

However, the problems don't end there, as Leeds struggle to score, having only scored 29 goals so far. This doesn't seem bad but, compared to the 50 that they have conceded, which is the second-lowest in the league, it's an area that is lacking.

United's danger man is none other than Brazilian Raphinha, who Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of and has netted himself nine goals so far this season. A fast, technical and skilful player who the Liverpool defence will definitely need to keep on top of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZTTJ_0eMdrvcI00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Arguably, Leeds' biggest problem is through injuries. Bielsa's team have been hit with an injury crisis which has seen key players such as Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and captain Liam Cooper out for a long period.

Star player Bamford has only made five appearances this season and scored just two goals. United are clearly missing their main man up front this year with a goal per game average of 1.21.

England international Phillips has missed 11 games this season and looking at the goals that the team have conceded, they are also much worse off without their central defensive midfielder.

Another injury occurred in the 4-2 loss at home to Manchester United over the weekend with Robin Koch suffering a head injury and he has now been ruled out of the trip to Anfield.

Having the smallest registered squad in the league isn't helping the Whites with their injury problems. Earlier in the season, top scorer Raphinha was also out for a short amount of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVN8U_0eMdrvcI00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Leeds were involved in two cup competitions this year being, The FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

The team bombed out of the FA Cup following a third-round 2-0 defeat to West Ham United. However, The Peacocks did manage to beat the London club 3-2 in January this year in the league.

Bielsa's team made it to the Round of 16 in the EFL Cup however, a 2-0 loss at the hands of Arsenal saw them knocked out of the competition.

Following Leeds' 4-2 defeat against Manchester United at the weekend, they are still to pick up any points against any of the big six teams this year.

Their biggest shock of the season came through a 7-0 hammering from current champions Manchester City, which saw City have 31 shots in the December meeting.

Leeds are faced with an extremely challenging next three games with Liverpool, Tottenham and Leicester over the coming weeks.

United are clearly struggling this year with several issues however, this surely means that Liverpool will pounce on the opposition on Wednesday night and allow their fans to dream of a possible second Premier League title.

