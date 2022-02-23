ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Music In Limbo: The Strange, Ambient World of Kiltro

By Logan Sasser
303magazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver is no stranger to Latin bands. From Neoma’s bedroom-pop and R&B aesthetic to Los Mocochete’s more traditional Mexican influence, there’s no shortage of Latin artists to sink your teeth into here in the Mile High City. While much of the Latin music that comes out of Denver stays true to...

303magazine.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Billboard

The Music of World Woman Hour

On March 8th, 2022, the world will hear about the stories of 60 of the world’s most influential women all told in 60 minutes. The World Woman Hour is a groundbreaking program from the World Woman Foundation, a global organization seeking an equal future for women by creating an unparalleled network of resources, community, and access for women around the globe. The World Woman Hour will tell 60 hour-long stories of women shattering stereotypes and expectations and connect a global community of women to find a “LEADhER” campaign to inspire them.
MUSIC
Harvard Crimson

Euphoric Comebacks: Music for the World Within ‘Euphoria’ and Out

Teenage vice, creative makeup, nail, and costume designs, and incredible levels of drama all define what is arguably one of the best and most popular TV shows of recent years. “Euphoria” is chock-full of tense relationship fumbles and triumphs. But amid the drama actor’s performances, their script, and the setting, another dimension of the show appears: the music.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Isamaya Ffrench and George Clarke on the Strange, Subversive World of Their New Band, Alto Arc

In the video for Alto Arc’s “Bordello”—the second single from the band’s self-titled debut EP, released last week—Isamaya Ffrench appears in a courtesan’s lair, draped in diaphanous silks and surrounded by candelabras like Mata Hari by way of David Lynch. Her co-star, George Clarke, sits to have his tarot read by Ffrench as she sings a ditty over a guitar’s folksy jig, before a glitchy beat erupts and Clarke launches into a demonic growl, his heart bleeding through the white linen of his ruffled shirt and a snake wrapping its way around his throat. It’s every bit as weird and wonderful a visual trip as you might expect from the celebrated makeup artist and creative director Ffrench, and Clarke too, who is best known for his work with the shoegaze-meets-black metal band Deafheaven.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Why children love the slow, strange world of ‘CoComelon’

It was 2018. I had a husband who was deployed half the time, a toddler and a newborn. I grasped at anything that would get me from 6 a.m. to naptime, then through the impossibly long afternoon hours that followed in our duplex. I often needed 20 minutes to feed the baby, or to use my remaining brain power to craft a semi-intelligent work email, or to simply stare into the void. So when my daughter stumbled upon an obscure show with weirdly slow songs that held her attention, I accepted it, and “CoComelon” became a part of our lives.
KIDS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Hints at Spock Romance

With the May 5 premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds closing in under impulse power, streaming service Paramount Plus finally prepped a proper teaser trailer. Paramount played it during an investor event Tuesday, though the trailer hasn't been officially released online. The crew members of Strange New Worlds first...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Latin Music#Neoma#Mexican#South American#Creatures Of Habit#Chilean
WWEEK

Loss Leads to Music in Ambient Artist Patricia Wolf’s New Album, “I’ll Look for You in Others.”

On local ambient artist Patricia Wolf’s Twitter page is one of the last photographs of her mother-in-law, Kathleen Karle, before she passed away in 2019. Wolf and Karle stand together at the foot of a hill as the long shadows of dusk start to fall. In the background are dozens of curious structures, superficially resembling flowers, but clearly artificial: lights installed by the artist Bruce Munro in Paso Robles in central California.
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

Book World: 'Mad Max: Fury Road' had an exceptionally strange journey to cinematic glory

- - - The latter three films in the loosely connected Mad Max saga are set in a bleak future when the oral tradition is dominant and more advanced forms of record-keeping have, like every other comfort of civilization, been blasted into dust. So it's fitting that the most comprehensive look yet into the franchise's crowning achievement -- 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road" -- takes the form of an oral history. Juiced up from reporter Kyle Buchanan's 4,600-word 2020 New York Times feature, "Blood, Sweat & Chrome" offers a candid, sometimes contradictory, always compelling examination of the most unlikely big-budget cinematic triumph since "Titanic."
MOVIES
Ironton Tribune

Music and dance movement from around the world

ATHENS — The second Ohio University Global Arts Festival and 10th World Music and Dance Concert will be held in March 2022, celebrating diversity in the Ohio University community through events featuring guests from around the world. The festival was founded in 2019 by College of Fine Arts Music...
ATHENS, OH
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

1883 star Tim McGraw weighs in on Elsa's fate ahead of season finale - and it does not sound good

1883 star Tim McGraw has weighed in on the fate of his on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton ahead of the Western period drama's season one finale on Sunday. Speaking to TVLine, the actor and country music star who stars in the Yellowstone prequel series opposite his real-life wife Faith Hill revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival. Asked whether James Dutton thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Dave Green Trio plus Evan Parker: Raise Four review – celebrating a lifetime of open-minded jazz

No musician can have covered more of the British jazz scene than bassist Dave Green. From Humphrey Lyttelton to Stan Tracey, not to mention some of the grandest visitors to Ronnie Scott’s, he has understood and underpinned them all. He turns 80 next week and he’s chosen this, a BBC archive session from 2004, to mark the occasion. His trio, with saxophonist Iain Dixon and drummer Gene Calderazzo, is joined by free improvising saxophonist Evan Parker. Green’s open-mindedness in music used to cause mutterings among more straight-ahead jazz lovers, but maybe it’s died down by now. There are five tracks here, after a brief chat with producer Jez Nelson. Three are based on Thelonious Monk tunes, one a ballad by Billy Strayhorn and one freely improvised.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The week in theatre: The Collaboration; Good Fun

Warhol and Basquiat prove fertile inspiration for writer Anthony McCarten, while a rare airing of an early play by Victoria Wood reveals more than a glimpse of the marvels to come. In 1984, the Swiss art dealer Bruno Bischofberger put a wheeze to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat: the two...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest TV shows on Netflix right now

In November 2021, Netflix announced that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular TV shows over a seven-day period – and it's proven a great way to gauge what the world is watching at any given time. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed –...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy