‘Golden Girls’-themed cruise will set sail out of Miami on the new-and-improved Celebrity Summit

Golden Fans at Sea, touted as the ultimate “Golden Girls” celebration cruise, is returning in 2023 for its fourth voyage.

The 2023 sailing is scheduled to depart Miami on April 8 on the recently refurbished 956-foot Celebrity Summit cruiseliner. The five-night cruise will visit Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

On-board activities will include a Key West bar crawl and an “ultimate beach party” in Cozumel, as well as “Golden Girls” themed trivia, dance parties, costume contests, guest panels, live entertainment and more, according to a press release.

Some amenities advertised on the Celebrity Summit ship include The Retreat Sundeck, an all-new exclusive open-air hideaway; The Retreat Lounge, an exclusive 24/7 lounge, offering complimentary beverages, gourmet bites and concierge service; nine restaurants and cafes; an unlimited open bar, buffet, two pools and 200-foot waterslides.

The entire ship had a major makeover as part of Celebrity Cruise’s more than $500 million in upgrades across the fleet, including a reimagined Sunset Bar for alfresco dining or cocktails with a view, a new and improved spa, state-of-the-art casino and the addition of 30 brand new staterooms, according to Celebrity.

The first Golden Fans at Sea Cruise took place in 2020, this was the first ever gathering of “Golden Girls” fans in the world, according to its sponsor Flip Fan Events.

The long-running TV show that debuted on NBC in 1985, starring Betty White as Rose, Bea Arthur as Dorothy, Rue McClanahan as Blanche and Estelle Getty as Dorothy’s mother Sophia Petrillo, aired until 1992. The show, about older, single women living in a Miami retirement community, developed a cult following over the years and has been discovered by a new audience in reruns.

Past special guests on the voyage included writers and producers of the “Golden Girls”; the Golden Gays NYC, a “Golden Girls” parody drag group; and Melinda McLanahan, sister of cast member Rue McLanahan.

For more information, visit GoldenGirlsFansatSea.com .