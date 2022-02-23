ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s most innovative sheddies race to nab coveted Shed of the Year title

By Lily Ford
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUAxD_0eMdrfju00

Organisers of the annual Shed of the Year have said the competition “reaffirms just how important our sheds are to us” as entries open for the 16th edition of the contest.

The competition, run by Cuprinol, has become a much-anticipated event, with the UK’s most talented “sheddies” fighting it out to be crowned top dog and win prizes including £1,000 and £100 worth of the gardening company’s products.

This year’s categories include the Lockdown category, recognising efforts made during last year’s strict Covid restrictions, as well as Pub & Entertainment and Nature’s Haven categories.

Last year’s Shed of the Year star Danielle Zarb-Cousin walked away with the coveted title after stunning judges with her mint green, 70s-inspired, Creme de Menthe bar – decorated using one-of-a-kind vintage and charity shop finds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONB8g_0eMdrfju00

Ms Zarb-Cousin, 29, from Southend-on-Sea , Essex , dedicated herself to the project in a bid to mend her heart after a break-up.

“Winning Shed of the Year felt amazing,” Ms Zarb-Cousin said.

“The shed became a real focus for me during a turbulent time in my life and during the first lockdown when there wasn’t much to do.

“During lockdown I think it was really important for us to create spaces in our homes or gardens that gave us the opportunity to escape, unwind and relax and the shed gave me a place to sit and write my blog and to just get away from all the madness going on in the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2azDfU_0eMdrfju00

Other impressive shed title winners from 2021 include Les Rowe’s Tranquility Base in the Budget category, decked out with stained-glass windows, as well as Ally Scott’s Workshop/Studio winner – a garden home brimming with colourful creations and uniquely named The Peculiar Pear.

Founder of Shed of the Year and head judge Andrew Wilcox said the competition has “blown them away” for the last 16 years.

“We expect this year to be no different as we’ve seen people build peaceful sanctuaries to retreat to as well as building pubs, social hubs and shops in their back gardens to bring people together after lockdown measures lifted,” Mr Wilcox said.

“We can’t wait to see all the imaginative and unique ways people have used their sheds over the past year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZrRH_0eMdrfju00

Entries must include at least two photos of their designs, along with an explanation of their inspiration and what makes their shed worthy of Britain’s Shed of the Year title.

Entries have opened and will close on Tuesday April 19, where a shortlist will be selected by a judge’s panel before the public vote opens to choose a favourite.

The entry form can be submitted on the Cuprinol’s website: www.cuprinol.co.uk/shed-of-the-year

