Dogs know their owners by the sound of their voice alone, study finds

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A study has revealed that dogs are able to identify their owners solely through their voice.

Researchers have said that our canine friends are able to distinguish different noises as well as humans can.

The cadences, timbre, and noise levels are all picked up by dogs.

The survey looked at 29 different dogs and their patterns, with CNN reporting that sounds of their owners’ voices were played at different locations whilst covered up.

marthastewart.com

Do You Talk to Your Dog? New Research Shows Canines Can Recognize Their Owner Based on Voice Alone

Have you ever been in one room of the house and summoned your dog to come join you, simply by calling out their name? Our four-legged friends typically comply excitedly, hoping for a treat or to be taken for a walk. This blind obedience raises the question: Can dogs recognize their owner by voice alone? According to a new study conducted by researchers from Eötvös Loránd University, the answer is yes. Additionally, the scientists found that canines utilize some of the same voice properties humans do.
PETS
iheart.com

Study: Dogs Mourn Loss of Other Dogs

This is so sad!! While the loss of a pet can have a profound impact on its owners, it can also affect other pets in the house, a new study reveals. The University of Milan study, released Thursday, found that dogs display behavioral changes similar to humans after losing canine companions. "Overall, dogs were reported to play and eat less, sleep more and seek more for owners’ attention," says the study's lead author, Dr. Federica Pirrone. She notes the level of grief displayed by dogs isn't dependent on their attachment to their owners, suggesting they're not merely projecting their owners' grief.
PETS
Good News Daily

Dog Missing For Twelve Years Reunites With Owner

Because of the length that Zoey was missing, her microchip listed her as deceased. CREDIT: SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/ FACEBOOK. To any dog owner, their dog going missing is one of the most terrifying things. Not knowing where to look, being afraid that the worst has happened, or just feeling hopeless - if you own a pet you know the love that goes into that animal. For this lucky family, it turns out that their hopelessness turned to hope, albeit twelve years later.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: Why Dogs Paw Their Owners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed why dogs paw their owners. She said they paw  in order to communicate with people. “They want attention, they want food, they want reassurance, they want cuddling, they will want playtime, so they want something from you,” Erickson said. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Dangerous dog on the loose found by its owner

A dangerous dog on the loose in Cornwall has been found by its owner.Devon and Cornwall Police had warned the public to be vigilant after the seven-year-old German shepherd mixed breed dog broke free from its owner’s lead on Saturday night in the Bodmin Moor area.Officers had been searching the area of Rough Tor, near St Breward, for the animal.UPDATE: #LatestNews A dog that had been reported missing on #Bodmin Moor has been found safely by its owner this morning.We thank the public for remaining vigilant whilst searches were carried out in the St Breward area. pic.twitter.com/jFIT5cz1tA— Devon & Cornwall...
ANIMALS
Futurity

Genetics can’t trigger MS alone, twin study shows

Genetic influences, while always present in multiple sclerosis patients, are not on their own sufficient to trigger the disease, research with twins finds. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system and the most common cause of neurological impairment in young adults. In MS, the patient’s own immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord, resulting in cumulative neurological deficits such as damaged sight, sensory disturbances, motor deficits (e.g. limiting the ability to walk) as well as cognitive impairment.
SCIENCE
The News-Gazette

Theresa Meacham | Finding peace within the sound of silence

Perhaps it’s because the noise has been familiar to him since he was in my womb. Or because he has recently been refusing his nap in favor of playing with his brothers. Or because he had late nights and early mornings all week. Regardless of reasoning, my 3-year-old son...
SURFING
BBC

Vegetables alone not enough to reduce heart risk, study finds

Vegetables may be good for you, but eating a lot of them is unlikely to reduce your risk of a heart attack or stroke, a large UK study suggests. What else we eat, how much exercise we do and where and how we live may have more of an impact, the researchers say.
NUTRITION
NBC News

Dogs grieve when a friend dies, study finds

Dogs may need a little help from their human friends to get over the death of another dog, according to a new study. A survey of dog owners in Italy reported that 86 percent of them saw negative changes in the behavior of a surviving dog after the death of a companion dog in the same household — among other things, the surviving dog typically sought more attention, ate less and played less for several months after the event.
PETS
IFLScience

Lower Risk Of Disability For Older Dog Owners In Japan, Study Suggests

Dog ownership appears to be linked with a lower risk of disability in older people, according to new research. The study, conducted in Japan, looked at the roles of pets in later life and how taking care of them might have benefits to an owner’s wellbeing. Cat and dog...
PETS
purewow.com

Petscaping Is the Brilliant Backyard Trend Every Dog Owner Should Know About

It’s that awkward time of year where you’re freezing in the morning and sweltering in the afternoon…and there’s only one thing on your mind (well, aside from your armpit stains): Sprucing up your home for spring. This year’s biggest outdoor design trend? Petscaping. Read on for everything you need to know about the yard trend that puts your pup first—reminds us of someone...
PETS
Outdoor Life

You Know What Sound Spooks Deer More Than Wolf or Coyote Howls? Your Voice

We are the most effective predator walking the woods today, and from the perspective of whitetail deer, we are far and away the most feared. This might be common knowledge for most seasoned hunters, but new research out of Georgia makes this fact abundantly clear. The recently published study shows that the sound of people talking is much more likely to spook deer than the sound of any other predator, including wolves, coyotes, dogs, and cougars.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

