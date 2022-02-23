Dogs know their owners by the sound of their voice alone, study finds
A study has revealed that dogs are able to identify their owners solely through their voice.
Researchers have said that our canine friends are able to distinguish different noises as well as humans can.
The cadences, timbre, and noise levels are all picked up by dogs.
The survey looked at 29 different dogs and their patterns, with CNN reporting that sounds of their owners’ voices were played at different locations whilst covered up.
Sign up to our free newsletter here
Comments / 0