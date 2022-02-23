Snow coming Thursday night, through much of Friday

Snow is expected to start falling across Connecticut Thursday night and continue through Friday afternoon, but accumulations depend on a possible mix of sleet and freezing rain.

In any case, Friday will not be a good traveling day, meteorologist Gary Lessor of Western Connecticut State University’s Weather Center said Wednesday.

Snow will develop Thursday evening, ending by Friday evening. Accumulations will be moderate to heavy, meaning more than a couple of inches, Lessor said. It’s possible that sleet will mix with snow north and west of I-84, he said, with sleet, freezing rain and rain south and east of the highway.

“If it’s all snow, it will be quite substantial,” Lessor said. “More sleet and freezing rain will knock it down.”

Temperatures will be in the mid-20s Thursday night inland, upper 20s to near 30 near the shoreline, 30-35 inland Friday and about 40 along the shoreline, with the warmest temperatures in the southeastern part of the state.

