ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

9 Footwear Trends to Know from Las Vegas Shows

By Deborah Belgum
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Footwear trends at the February Magic and Project shows saw metallic shine, thick soles and over-the-knee velvet boots.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Stadium Goods Expands Focus on Original Apparel With Renovated SoHo Store

Click here to read the full article. The sneaker and streetwear marketplace is dedicating much of the extra space at its expanded flagship to its in-house apparel brand Stadium. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAcademy's the Latest to Invest in Private-Label ActivewearNews and Notes: Goat, HugePod, A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz and Aimé Leon DoreJCPenney Takes Heritage Route for New Men's Denim BrandBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Allbirds Eyes New Channel for Growth

Click here to read the full article. The sustainable footwear brand plans to “selectively enter third-party retail relationships” starting in the second quarter. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSteve Madden Plans Double-Digit Price IncreasesBrooks CEO on $1 Billion 2021: 'A Record Year Across Every Metric We Track'Retailers Feel They're in the Money with Pent-up Consumer DemandBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Foot Locker to Carry Exclusive Reebok Footwear Lines in Fall ’22

Click here to read the full article. The 2,900-store chain will offer Reebok collections and styles from NBA legends Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAcademy's the Latest to Invest in Private-Label ActivewearHoka and Ugg Owner Raising PricesShuffle Board: Authentic Brands, Harley-Davidson, Ocean State Tap SVPs, CEO Shift at Lightspeed CommerceBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Secret Designer Fashion Sale Has Major Deals on Free People, Sam Edelman and More

Everyone loves splurging on a trendy designer style from time to time. But if you're on a tight budget or are simply looking for fashion pieces that are a bit more price-friendly, there are actually a number of ways to dress chic on the cheap -- and Amazon is the perfect place to start. The retailer is hosting a secret designer fashion sale through Amazon's Premium Brands Outlet, which features deals of up to 60% off on some major celeb-loved items.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Shows#Vegan#Footwear#Sj Promo
Harper's Bazaar

Mini Uggs Are the Moment

Uggs never went really went away for some of us—even if we didn't exactly advertise we still wore them. Now, as Y2K fashion continues its extended takeover, a growing fashion chorus is admitting Ugg boots are back with a shearling-lined vengeance. Present-day Ugg wearers aren't hesitating to take their...
APPAREL
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
AOL Corp

Oofos cloud-like 'miracle' shoes are approved by podiatrists and 6,000 Amazon shoppers

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Clogs might have been an early 2000s staple, but the trend is certainly not content to stay there — in fact, the style has found its way back into our closets, and it's arguably bigger than ever. These cool new clogs aren't the chunky-heeled styles of the early aughts — these are minimal, sleek, and dare we say, even pretty cool.
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

The 20 Best Jeans Secretly Sold on Amazon

The previously unthinkable is now the standard in online shopping: Amazon has quietly become a go-to destination for the hottest fashion. That is, if you know where to look. We did the denim searching for you, sifting through thousands of pairs to track down the best jeans on Amazon. Our (no longer) hidden gems have something for every wardrobe: premium labels like Mother and Paige for designer denim fanatics, thriftier styles for dabbling in emerging denim trends, and all-time favorites including Madewell's perfect vintage jean. Across each pair, the star ratings are higher than the waistband on a Levi's ribcage jean—they're good.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Reopening the ‘Experience Economy’ Fuels January Retail Sales

Click here to read the full article. Strong January sales reflect “the optimism and eagerness for the year ahead,” Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRalph Lauren Has Big Plans for Brick-and-MortarWhy Versace's High-Fashion Style Is Going to Cost MoreHere's Why Merchandise Margin Trends Could Reverse in 2022Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sears’ Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Transformco is battling another supplier lawsuit over unpaid orders, this time from a former California vendor. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUS Retailers Rethink Vaccine MandatesAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale CEO Tells Congress Changing CAFTA Yarn Origin Rules Would be ‘Disaster’

Click here to read the full article. Allowing third-party textile inputs in CAFTA “would open a backdoor” for China and other third-party countries, Parkdale’s CEO said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOcean Shipping Reform Gains Congressional SupportAmerican Appetite for Denim Drives Import GrowthParkdale, Gildan Invest in Central American Apparel SourcingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Us Weekly

Major Markdown! This Chic Set of 3 Handbags Is on Sale for $36

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. To Us, handbags are much more than a portable storage unit. They’re an essential accessory that can instantly elevate an ensemble! From clutches to crossbodies, we have a slight preoccupation with purses. But the designer bags of our dreams are way out of our budget. We prefer to pull a Samantha Jones from Sex and the City and obtain an affordable alternative (remember when she purchased her fake Fendi?).
TRAVEL
Billboard

Shade Inspiration: 9 Nail Polish Colors That Are Perfect for Spring

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. We’re less than a month away from spring! The new season doesn’t officially begin until March...
SKIN CARE
Sourcing Journal

Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears Is Supreme’s New Creative Director

Click here to read the full article. Denim Tears’ Tremaine Emory is adding to his collection of titles as the new creative director of streetwear label Supreme. Emory, who serves as the creative director for his own brand Denim Tears and co-founder of creative incubator No Vacancy Inn, will work closely with the Supreme design team and founder James Jebbia while continuing his other ventures. Emory is the first creative director to lead Supreme since the streetwear brand was acquired by VF Corporation in a $2.1 billion deal in late 2020. VF said during the time of the acquisition that the brand...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy