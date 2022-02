SALISBURY — About four decades ago, Elaine Williams was admitted to Forsyth Medical Center for what promised to be a routine procedure. It would prove to be anything but. Elaine’s body reacted poorly to the surgery, surprising doctors and turning the low-stakes affair into a matter of life and death. As Elaine struggled in the intensive care unit, her husband Richard worried about the family’s four young children. Searching for some way to give Elaine comfort and a little encouragement, he bought her a small stuffed dog from the hospital gift shop.

