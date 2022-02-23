Yankees To Retire Paul O'Neill's No. 21

Traded to New York by Cincinnati in November 1992, Paul O'Neill walked out to Monument Park at old Yankee Stadium. "The first thing you look is for Babe Ruth and then you see Lou Gehrig," O'Neill recalled, "and then all of a sudden you kind of graduate to the people that you have just met in Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle and these iconic names."
Paul O'Neill admitted he would never forget the day when the New York Yankees called him and said they were retiring his number. After receiving the news, O'Neall dropped his phone while his wife, Nevalee, teared up. O'Neill, who played 17 seasons in the MLB, was a Yankee for nine...
Any iota of progress between MLB and the locked-out players on Friday appears to have been wiped away Saturday. And with less than 48 hours until MLB's self-imposed deadline for a new labor agreement to avoid canceling regular season games, an on-time start to the season is in serious doubt.
