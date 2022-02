Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Josh Hamilton pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor. In April 2020, Hamilton was indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury on one count of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury—a third-degree felony charge. The indictment stems from an incident in September 2019 when Hamilton allegedly abused one of his daughters.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO