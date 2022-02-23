Lindsay Lohan Recreated 'The Parent Trap' On TikTok
Lindsay Lohan recreated lines from The Parent Trap on TikTok and everyone can't stop talking about it!
If you haven't seen The Parent Trap , Lindsay plays twins Hallie and Annie who were separated at birth after their parents’ split. But after reuniting at camp they form a plot to get their parents back together, which involves switching places.
Specifically, she recreated the part where she says, “Yes, you want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t.” ICONIC.
@lindsaylohan
you heard it here first. #theparenttrap♬ original sound - MD
Comments / 0