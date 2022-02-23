Lindsay Lohan Recreated 'The Parent Trap' On TikTok

Photo: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan recreated lines from The Parent Trap on TikTok and everyone can't stop talking about it!

If you haven't seen The Parent Trap , Lindsay plays twins Hallie and Annie who were separated at birth after their parents’ split. But after reuniting at camp they form a plot to get their parents back together, which involves switching places.

Specifically, she recreated the part where she says, “Yes, you want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t.” ICONIC.