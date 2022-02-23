ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Lindsay Lohan Recreated 'The Parent Trap' On TikTok

By Tanya Rad
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFoUV_0eMdj7it00
Photo: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan recreated lines from The Parent Trap on TikTok and everyone can't stop talking about it!

If you haven't seen The Parent Trap , Lindsay plays twins Hallie and Annie who were separated at birth after their parents’ split. But after reuniting at camp they form a plot to get their parents back together, which involves switching places.

Specifically, she recreated the part where she says, “Yes, you want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t.” ICONIC.

@lindsaylohan

you heard it here first. #theparenttrap

♬ original sound - MD

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Hilary Duff had the sassiest reaction after being mistaken for Lindsay Lohan by a group of kids

If, like us, you grew up obsessing over the likes of Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff, then you're about to feel old af. And by old we mean ancient, and by ancient we mean prehistoric. Why, you ask? Well, it's all to do with a group of middle schoolers in the US – that's 11 to 12-year-olds to us Brits – who confused the two noughties icons in a now-viral clip on TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Popculture

Hilary Duff Reacts to Being Confused With Lindsay Lohan After Years of Feuding

The feud between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan was a tabloid staple In the early 2000s, as the rival actresses both dated pop singer Aaron Carter around the same time. In a viral TikTok video, some elementary school kids mistook Duff for Lohan, and the How I Met Your Father star decided to crack jokes about the mix-up on her Instagram story. She shared the video that had been posted by the Betches account and added some sassy commentary.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lindsay Lohan fans shocked to learn they’ve been mispronouncing her name after star joins TikTok

In case you missed it, Lindsay Lohan is now on TikTok.The 35-year-old actress joined TikTok earlier this month, where she recently went viral for her special tribute to the film that launched her career, The Parent Trap. The video, which gained more than 10m views on the app, showed Lohan lip-synching a famous line from the move: “I have class and you don’t.” Fans were thrilled by the recreation and shared their love for the original movie in the comments.Now, Lohan’s first TikTok featured on her official account is making the rounds for its unusual pronunciation of her last name....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
EW.com

Lindsay Lohan goes viral for… pronouncing her last name correctly?

It turns out the old — and commonly accepted — way of saying Lindsay Lohan's last name is just a bunch of word vomit. The actress, singer, and nightlife entrepreneur joined TikTok in early February, but she recently went viral for her debut post on the social media platform, in which she introduced herself with the correct pronunciation of her surname.
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

Lindsay Lohan’s Half-Up Ponytail Comes With the Cutest Accessory

No longer just for little girls on the playground or sweating it out in the gym, ponytails have gotten a very chic update that makes them red carpet-ready. And we’re in a particularly good era for the good ol’ ‘tail! Stars like Jessica Biel, Halle Berry and Saoirse Ronan have all been rocking seriously creative takes on the classic updo. And they’re giving us major inspo to sport looks that are perfect for the office, a girl’s night out or weekend brunches.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Parent Trap
Billboard

Hilary Duff Hilariously Reacts to Kids Thinking She’s Lindsay Lohan: ‘Live It Learn It’

It’s Hilary Duff, b—–es. That’s what the Lizzie McGuire star had to say when she shared a clip on Instagram Stories Feb. 17 of a classroom of young students mistaking her for Lindsay Lohan. In the priceless TikTok video, the kids are promised a pizza party if they could correctly identify the photos of various 2000s stars, and suffice to say, they’re not getting that pizza any time soon.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy