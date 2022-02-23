ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rittenhouse launches project to support those who sue media companies

By John Clark, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

( WTVO ) — Kyle Rittenhouse has launched a new project to fundraise money to sue media organizations, he announced Monday.

Rittenhouse made the announcement on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The Media Accountability Project will be a “tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court,” according to Business Insider .

“I don’t want to see anybody else have to deal with what I went through,” Rittenhouse, 18, said, adding that he was looking at suing “politicians, celebrities, athletes” who called him a “murderer,” despite his acquittal for killing two men and injuring a third during a protest riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.

Rittenhouse said shortly after the verdict, he was contacted by Nicholas Sandmann , a student who was featured in a 2019 viral video that showed him staring down a Native American activist in Washington D.C. Sandmann sued several media organizations and reached settlements with CNN, The Washington Post and NBC News for coverage that made him appear racist.

Sandmann encouraged Rittenhouse to follow his lead in taking legal action.

Rittenhouse said Whoopi Goldberg of “The View” and Cenk Uygur of “The Young Turks” are among a list of people he is considering suing.

“We’re going to handle them in a courtroom,” he said.

