10 Useful Tools to Create Bootable USB from an ISO Image

Kafka is an integral part of the development process for high-load services and applications. Kafka isn't only a message broker but also a log splitter. With the help of Kafka, we can simulate various test scenarios. We need a tool for working with Kafka that allows us to work with Kafka. In this article, we will consider the most popular tools and touch on their functionality and capabilities. The Kafka Tool is a JVM application and requires Java to be installed to run, but you can do without it in this case.

