Lost Ark Morai Ruins location, walkthrough, and Mokoko Seeds

Knowing how to beat Godrick in Elden Ring will make a tough boss fight (slightly) easier. Godrick the Grafted is one of the first big walls players will hit at Stormveil Castle, and knowing how to defeat him will help you break through to the next phase of the game. Godrick was originally a weakling, but excessive grafting has made him a force to be reckoned with - and if you want his Great Rune, you'll need to bring him down. It won't be easy, but we can show you all the best tips on how to beat Godrick in Elden Ring. This is the first big test, Tarnished.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO