Lost Ark Morai Ruins location, walkthrough, and Mokoko Seeds

By Marloes Valentina Stella
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You’ll come across the Lost Ark Morai Ruins dungeon during the main questline in Lost Ark. Although it’s not the first dungeon in the game, it’s one of the biggest and most challenging ones. This ‘Sunken City’ is full of deadly floors, deadly walls, deadly demons, and hidden areas. But where...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lost Ark: Mokoko Seeds purpose and rewards

If you’re one of the millions playing Lost Ark, you probably want to know more about Mokoko Seeds. Like most free-to-play MMORPGs these days, Lost Ark is overflowing will collectibles and currencies — Mokoko Seeds are both. These pear-shaped curiosities are all over zones in Lost Ark, and there are 1202 in total. So collecting all of them takes time, especially with many being carefully hidden away. So keep an eye peeled, or simply visit the Papunika’s interactive world map that lists where every Mokoko Seed is throughout the many zones in Lost Ark.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lost Ark: all Mokoko Seeds in Prideholme

Tracking down every Mokoko Seed in Lost Ark takes time, given there are well over 1000 of these shining saplings — don’t get overwhelmed, though. We already went over the purpose and rewards for Mokoko Seeds, so now let’s tackle where to find all nine in Lost Ark’s opening city.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Have you tried… being overly protective of a boat and a plant in Far: Changing Tides?

In the old, abandoned relics of a wooden house, there's a small bright petal plant in a green pot that's still thriving in Far: Changing Tides. I can't help but pick it up, this little flash of color in a world of muted tones. Flinging it on my back, it's not long before I'm setting sail on my huge mechanical ship, the plant safely tucked in the hold, along with parcels of debris that you'll have to keep hunting down to use as fuel.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite boosts stability on Xbox One in mid-season update

Halo Infinite's sizeable mid-season update is out right now, bringing a slate of improvements to the multiplayer mode. Yesterday on February 24, the new update hit Halo Infinite on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. As you can see in the announcement just below, one of the main focuses of the mid-season update is to introduce stability improvements for the multiplayer portion of the shooter, particularly on the Xbox One side of things.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fallout 76 will introduce aliens and post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh this year

Bethesda Game Studios has unveiled its roadmap for Fallout 76 updates this year - and the tarmac is thick with references to past Fallout games. Not to mention the aliens. Starting in the spring, the studio is plotting an “otherworldly, all-encompassing invasion” dubbed Invaders from Beyond. The extraterrestrial visitors - which have been a fringe element of the Fallout universe since the ‘90s - will prompt public event takeovers, random encounters, and a new seasonal public event. The spring also promises an update to Fallout Worlds, the custom servers Bethesda launched last year in lieu of modding. So far, Worlds has allowed Fallout 1st subscribers to fiddle with settings for difficulty, PvP rules, camp construction, physics, fog, fall damage, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fortnite brings back Aloy for Horizon Forbidden West's launch

Horizon Forbidden West protagonist Aloy is back and ready for it all over again in Fortnite Battle Royale. As you can see just below, Aloy has now dropped back into Fortnite, and you can now acquire Horizon Forbidden West's protagonist through the in-game item store. You can purchase Aloy by herself for the sum total of 1,500 V-Bucks, or you can shell out a total of 2,600 V-Bucks if you want to bag the character plus the Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, and the Heart-rizon Emote.
VIDEO GAMES
