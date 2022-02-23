ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Nintendo Switch deals beat any we've seen all year

By Tabitha Baker
 3 days ago
After some stock difficulties over the last year, we're seeing some excellent Nintendo Switch deals gracing the shelves in both the US and UK this week. From discounts on the new OLED model to some excellent value bundle deals coming in far cheaper than the cost of the console by itself,...

epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Huge iPad deal: Apple's 2021 iPad hits lowest price at Amazon

For many of us, January probably isn't the best time to go buying a new tablet, even if there is money to be saved. Thankfully it's now February and Amazon is still offering its great deal on Apple's 2021 iPad with 256GB storage. Right now it's down to just $449, from its original price of $479. That's Amazon's lowest ever price for this iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
Wired

10 Early President's Day Sales on Laptops and Tablets

Need a new laptop or tablet? Whether it's for school or work, now is a good time to snag one. Many of our favorite laptops and tablets are on sale for the upcoming President's Day holiday, so if your machine has been sputtering, you can save some cash when you upgrade. Be sure to check out our buying guides for the Best Macbooks, Best Chromebooks, Best Laptops, Best Cheap Laptops, and Best Laptop Backpacks for more recommendations.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

This $799 RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal is the cheapest we've ever seen

It's not every day you see RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals for under $800, but that's exactly what you're getting with this 15.6-inch MSI GF65 at Best Buy for $799.99. With a whopping $300 discount, today's price at Best Best beats the previous record on this machine by $100 - $899 being this laptop's Black Friday price. While RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals have steadily been falling in price over the past few months, this is easily the cheapest yet and a great buy for anything shopping for a mid-range machine.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

This Surface Pro 8 bundle is $240 off at Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is currently the lowest price we’ve seen in the past several months. Normally, this configuration of Microsoft’s tablet with the Type Cover costs $1,239.98 but is currently $999.98 at Best Buy, an excellent value for both products. When The Verge writer Monica Chin reviewed this laptop for us, she had no shortage of good things to say about it. Between the 120Hz display and the refreshed aesthetic, this is a model we can definitely recommend.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Massive TVs are super cheap at Best Buy right now

The Super Bowl is over, and Best Buy is trying to get rid of its massive TV stock. They’ve discounted some Toshiba TVs by over a hundred dollars. If you want to stop watching sports and Netflix on a tiny screen, or you just have huge blank wall you need to cover, these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals will help you save some cash.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This brand-new 55-inch 4K TV is only $319 right now

There’s no reason to hold back on upgrading your home theater setup with the discounts that you can avail from 4K TV deals. You won’t need to empty your savings account if you take advantage of the offers from retailers, including Walmart TV deals. It’s recommended to go for TCL TV deals, which currently include this $39 discount for the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, making it more affordable at just $319 compared to its original price of $358.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Surface Laptop 4 just got a $320 discount at Best Buy

Surface Laptop deals are perfect for students on remote professionals. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the newest in Microsoft’s line of unique laptops, and right now it’s on sale. It’s currently available from Best Buy with a $321 discount, for an affordable but powerful machine at just $979 from its original price of $1,300.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $330 cheaper at Best Buy — only $500!

If you’re looking to up your home theater experience, there’s no better way to go about it than a big, 70-inch TV. That’s where one of the better Best Buy TV deals of the day comes in with this TCL 4k 70-incher, with a whopping $330 discount, bringing it down to just $500, which is a steal for what you’re getting.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Acer's Popular Chromebook 311 Drops to $109 at Best Buy Today Only (Save $140)

What makes good laptop really depends on what you need it for. While it's true that Chromebooks aren't the most powerful laptops on the market, they're lightweight, durable and, most importantly, affordable. If you're looking for a solid budget laptop, this Acer Chromebook 311 is a decent value at its usual price of $249, but right now at Best Buy you can pick it up at a steal for only $109. That's a total discount of 56%, but the deal is good for today only.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Grab a Heavily Discounted $99 Chromebook During Best Buy's One-Day Sale

Looking for a versatile and compact budget laptop that can travel anywhere? For under $100, this Asus laptop features Chrome OS, access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. Save $120 off the Asus Chromebook at Best Buy today and spend just $99 to get all the basic functions you need to stay connected and productive with this ultraportable 11-inch laptop. Note this deal ends tonight.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2022: The best tech deals

If you’re looking for a major tech upgrade and you missed out on the big holiday sales of 2022, then you should keep a close look at the Presidents Day sales. This is one of the biggest sales events in the first quarter of the year, and many of the largest retailers, including Amazon, are going to slash prices on the most in-demand tech products around. No matter what types of products you’re in the market for — smartwatches, e-readers, headphones, laptops, or phones — there’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re looking for among the Presidents Day Amazon sales.
SHOPPING
GamesRadar+

Fallout 76 will introduce aliens and post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh this year

Bethesda Game Studios has unveiled its roadmap for Fallout 76 updates this year - and the tarmac is thick with references to past Fallout games. Not to mention the aliens. Starting in the spring, the studio is plotting an “otherworldly, all-encompassing invasion” dubbed Invaders from Beyond. The extraterrestrial visitors - which have been a fringe element of the Fallout universe since the ‘90s - will prompt public event takeovers, random encounters, and a new seasonal public event. The spring also promises an update to Fallout Worlds, the custom servers Bethesda launched last year in lieu of modding. So far, Worlds has allowed Fallout 1st subscribers to fiddle with settings for difficulty, PvP rules, camp construction, physics, fog, fall damage, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
