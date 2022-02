Antonio Conte has revealed that he cannot give assurances that he will still be at Tottenham come the end of the season, but insisted that he is happy in north London. The Italian tactician discussed the possibility of leaving Spurs little over three months after joining the club following a 1-0 loss at Burnley on Wednesday, but has since said that he intends to carry on and try to improve the situation.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO