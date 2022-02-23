RFSD Snow Day

Right now, a weather system is bringing snow to the mountains and rain to the lowlands across the Inland Northwest. In Spokane, we will mostly see rain impact the valleys for the first half of our Monday. Snow is possible but it will vary between a trace to less than an inch. Daytime highs will range in the low to mid 40's with 41 degrees expected for Spokane and 40 for Coeur d'Alene. Winds are expected to be calm with the exception of breezier conditions toward the Palouse. As we look ahead to the rest of the week, we will start the mornings with areas of dense patchy fog that is expected to clear by the afternoon. Daytime highs will continue to range in the mid 40's.

