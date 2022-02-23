RFSD Snow Day

Anza Valley residents were delighted to see a quick-moving winter storm blowthrough the area Wednesday, Feb. 16, leaving a white winter wonderland first thing in the morning.Weather forecasters said most parts of the valley received about one to three inches of snow from the cold weather event.Officially, Anza experiences an average of just over five inches of snow each winter. This number indicates that some years receive less and some more of the white stuff, resulting in that average mark.According to records kept from 1943 to 2005, average precipitation received in the Anza Valley is 12.79 inches per year, with average snowfall totals recorded at 5.8 inches.Much of the preci.
Comments / 0