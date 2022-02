With states reaching different conclusions on the same question, the U.S. Supreme Court is now asking the top Justice Department lawyer to submit a brief. The number of states where medical marijuana is permitted is nearing 40, with legal recreational cannabis also becoming more and more widespread. Nevertheless, the issue of workers’ medical marijuana compensation for injured employees is being approached from various angles, not unlike the United States’ patchwork of cannabis regulations.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO