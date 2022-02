The coming week is options expiration week (OPEX). These weeks have a bullish bias but this can vary greatly by month. The February OPEX week is not one of the stronger ones, and the following week is decidedly bearish. The S&P scale is tipped to the downside into the end of the month. However, the energy sector has risen by over 20% since the beginning of the year. The strong 2022 lift off in the energy sector is likely the beginning of a bull market in this sector. The fundamental conditions tend to rule the longer-term investment picture. The current opposition to fossil fuels will limit the supply and likely lift energy prices over the longer-term. The coming period is likely to be much like the 1970s. Most stocks declined while energy and inflation hedges rose. Energy was the place to be, as it is now.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO